George K. "Buzzard" Buchanan, 88, of Canal Winchester, formerly of Hillsboro, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 18, 1930 in Mason, the son of the late Raymond and Frances Brayton Buchanan.

Mr. Buchanan had retired after 20 years of service from the International Paper Company. He was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by three children, Jamie (Stephen) Burch of Carroll, Ohio, Gary (Morgan) Buchanan of Hillsboro and Daniel (Lisa) Buchanan of Leesburg; nine grandchildren, Sage, Caiden Brooke, Nathaniel and Grace Buchanan, Josef (J. Erin) Shewring, Christopher (Alicia) Shewring, Kerianne (Dominik Volker) Shewring and Shane Davis; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Marjorie Parsons of Hillsboro; and one brother, Ralph "Pete" Buchanan of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hollon Buchanan, on May 16, 1999; one son, Michael Davis; one daughter, Carol Ann Upchurch; two sisters, Harriette Seward and Lillian Parker; and three brothers, John, Charles and David Buchanan.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Coss Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

