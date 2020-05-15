George W. Foltz, 81, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home. He was born Oct. 25, 1938 in Adams County, the son of the Rev. Samuel and Mildred (McNeilan) Foltz. George was a 1956 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School, a U.S. Marine for three years, member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Jaycees, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Highland County and Greenfield historical societies, charter member of Highland County Habit for Humanity, and served on the board of Highland District Hospital and Highland County Community Action. In early years, George was employed at Weller's Plumbing and Heating and later was self-employed for many years. He was also employed by Greenfield Exempted Village Schools and later retired from Laurel Oaks Vocational School. George served as a Madison Township trustee for over 20 years. George enjoyed sports of all sorts and spent many years playing on a traveling men's league basketball team as well as played and managed for a local fast pitch softball team which enjoyed much success throughout Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Terry (Ridgeway) Foltz, whom he married March 30, 1985; one son, Deron (Gretchen) Foltz of Greenfield; two daughters, Lisa Foltz Snyder of Washington C.H. and Gwenn Foltz Finnegan of Greenfield; two stepsons, Jon (Carol) Chamblin of Bryan, Texas and Tyler (Allizon) Chamblin of Columbus; grandchildren, Brooke Truman, Josh Finnegan, Nicole Legge, Jacob and Taylor Delph, Madison and Griffin Foltz, Alex and Sarah Snyder, Nathaniel and Benjamin Chamblin, and Reya Chamblin; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, John (Sue) Foltz of Dubois, Ind., Ronnie (Betty) Shriver of Peebles and Lonnie Shriver of Tavares, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. George will be greatly missed by his many friends and acquaintances. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy (Humphreys) Foltz, on Dec. 4, 1977; one sister, Doris Palmer; and both parents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends will be received in groups of 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield and social distancing will be asked of everyone. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Terry Washburn and the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the George W. Foltz Scholarship for McClain High School. Donations can be made at Merchants National Bank. Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020.