Georgia Mae Bennett, 92, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

She was born May 6, 1926 in Greene County, the daughter of the late George H. and Eliza Jane (Stroup) Webster.

Georgia was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ, Highland County Senior Citizens and a former member of the Lynchburg Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed making ceramics, crafting of all sorts and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Georgia is survived by four children, Mary Jane (James) Frump of Leesburg, Charlotte (David) Cox of Goshen, Jean (Greg) Wolfe of Lynchburg and Charles (Irma) Marsh of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Kevin D. Frump, Brad C. (Brittany) Frump, Kimberly Dawn (Tim Tonivits) Delver, Nicole Renee (Steve Maynard) Delver, Angela J. (Ryan) Goodwin, Jason (Michelle) Harris and Lora (Greg) Ferguson; 22 great-grandchildren, Kaley Frump, Jordan Mowrey, Kelsi Frump, Isaiah Carroll, Madyson Carroll, Nate Utley, Brian (Brittany Kempton) Sellards, Desireé (Evin Toot) Sellards, Harley Ross, Richard Ross, Zachary Snyder, Hannah Bess, Kristian Bess, Nathan Bess, Lauren Bess, April Shade, Jay Goodwin, Alexa Harris, Joshua Harris, Alan Ferguson, Michael Ferguson and Brandi Harris; six great-great-grandchildren, Ava LeMaster, Nova LeMaster, Kya Sellards, Mason Goodwin, Emma Goodwin and Nathaniel Harris; and a brother, John (Norma) Webster of York Beach, Maine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Webster Fender; two infant sisters, Alice Pearle Webster and Lulu Jane Webster; four half brothers, Lester Webster, Willard Webster, Lewis Webster and Hugh Webster; and three half sisters, Pauline Webster McCoy, Faye Webster Bradford and Mary Webster Howard.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 22 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Seaman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

