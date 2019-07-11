Gerald A. "Jerry" Baughman, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away, Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at in Dayton.

He was born March 19, 1953 in Wilmington, the son of the late John and Rita (Holtgraven) Baughman.

On June 29, 1979, in Wilmington, he married Katherine L. Hess Baughman, who survives.

A 1971 Clinton-Massie High School graduate, Jerry went on to Wright State University, where he earned his business degree in 1975. He retired in the electrical department for Cincinnati Milacron after more than 21 years of service, and was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Wilmington, and the National Corvette Restorers Society.

In addition to his wife, other surviving family members are his daughters, Amy (Jeremy) Hubbard of Clarksville and Jennifer Baughman of Columbus; son, Thomas Baughman of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ava, Abi, Autumn, Lucas, Liam and Levi Hubbard; brothers, Mike (Sally) Baughman of Houston, Texas, Mark (Tammy Vance) Baughman of Clarksville and Jeff Baughman of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 15 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, with the Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to at its website — .

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.