Geraldine "Jerri" Frump, 84, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bell Gardens Place, where she called home.

She was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Highland County, the daughter of the late Lester and Leona Reveal Younker.

Jerri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and a beautician for many years and had worked at the Rocky Fork State Park office, had served alongside of her husband, Roger, on the Leesburg Life Squad for many years, was an accomplished seamstress and worked at the Knit Mill and Sweetwater Farms. She loved playing bingo and played golf in her younger years. She and Roger spent many years camping with friends and cousins.

She is survived by three children, Terry (Jeannie) Frump of Greenfield, Debi (Lowell) Bobb of Hillsboro and Scott Frump of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jill (Kevin) Donnelly of Thornville, Mindy Bobb of Washington C.H., Cody (Julie) Bobb of Adrian, Mich., Chelsea Bobb of Hillsboro and Miranda (Logan) Watson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Benjamin, Elijah, Faith and Hope Donnelly, and Zoey Lynn Bobb and Cash Watson; one brother, Bill (Sue) Younker of Winchester; two brothers-in-law, Raymond Knisley and Jim (Mary Jane) Frump; four sisters-in-law, Evelyn Granger, Eleanor (Ronnie) Peabody, Joyce McKibben and Sue Greer Frump; several nieces, nephews, very special cousins and all of her special friends at Bell Gardens that became family to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Frump, whom she married May 28, 1955; brothers, James, Harold, Leroy and Delbert Younker; three sisters, Dorothy Louise Younker, Wanda (Tiny) Knisley and Madonna Lee; and son-in-law, Barry Smith.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. Pastor Dan Lamb will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.