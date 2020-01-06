Glenn A. Moore, 92, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the Georgetown Veterans Home.

He was born in Elmville on Feb. 21, 1927, the son of the late Wilbur and Mary Alice (Caplinger) Moore.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Mary E. Moore, on March 13, 2006; brother, Donald Moore; daughter, Mary Alice Moore; grandson, Robert Moore Jr.; and two daughters-in-law, Teri Moore and Betty Moore.

Glenn served in the United States Army during World War II, drove a school bus for Hillsboro City Schools for 40 years, owned Moore's Garage and Wrecker Service for 40 years, and drove a milk truck for Carnation Milk Company for 20 years. He loved tinkering with and working on cars, going to car shows, and having is buddies gather in his garage. He also enjoyed boating and vacationing with his family at Dale Hollow, Tenn. and playing games with the grandchildren.

He had a good life and was well loved by his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all.

Glenn is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Lynn) Sonner of Hillsboro; two sons, Glenn Moore of Hillsboro and Robert Moore of Hillsboro; 10 grandchildren, Tony (Rhonda) Moore, Michael (Holly) Moore, John (Chrystal) Moore, Stacey (Mark) Paul, Mary Moore, DJ Moore, Tammy Moore, Kathy Moore, Tim Moore and Lisa Waters; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were be 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Georgetown Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

