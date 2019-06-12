Gloria Jean (Butts) Wright, 66 of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

Gloria was born May 5, 1953 in Georgetown, the daughter of late Willard and Reva (Brown) Butts.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael Wright; her daughter, Katherine "Katie" (Joshua) Ryan; grandchildren, Paxton Ryan, and Tyler and McKinlee Ryan; brothers, Dennis (Ann) Butts of Batavia, Willie (Brenda) Butts of Mt. Orab and Ronnie (Peggy) Butts of South Lebanon; and sisters, Peggy Hickman of Amelia and Brenda Butts of Batavia.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday, June 15 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Friends can come at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Shriners Hillbilly Clan 8.

