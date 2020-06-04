Goldie Lahoma Lewis Dickerson, 88, of New Vienna, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020.

Goldie accepted Christ as her Savior as a young woman and had great faith unto the end. She was a longtime member of the Laurel Gorge Enterprise Baptist Church in Sandy Hook, Kentucky and attended Christian Assembly Church in Hillsboro when residing in Ohio. Goldie moved to Ohio with her daughter, Anette, and husband, Keith, where she remained and was cared for until her death. Goldie was a gentle, meek, soft spoken, kind, and compassionate soul, and was fiercely dedicated to her family.

Goldie married the love of her life, Lionel, in 1952 and she and Lionel would have been married 68 years in June. Together they raised three children, Vicki, Anette and Danny, in the nurture and admonition of the Lord and their children did, and still do, rise up and call their mother, Blessed. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman. She worked diligently with her hands and her husband's trust rested safely in her. She saw to the ways of her household — whether through cooking, baking, gardening and crafting or persevering in a 37-year career at General Motors. Goldie had been retired from GM since 1987.

Goldie was the daughter of the late Abijah Milford and Verlina Fraley Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Lionel; and their three children, Vicki (Dewey) Hagerman of Medinao, Anette (Pastor Keith) Perkins of New Vienna and Danny (Marilyn) Dickerson of Garfield Heights. Goldie is also survived by her 11 precious grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Hagerman, Brandon (Bethany) Hagerman, Nichole (Benjamin) Bauman and Natalie (Daniel) Short, all of Medina, Kristina (Troy) LeFever of Bellbrook, Angela (Eddie) Bowen of Martinsville, Andrew (Jessica) Dickerson of Doylestown, Amber Dickerson of Cleveland, Adam Dickerson and Danielle Dickerson (fiance, Greg Betley Jr.) of Garfield Heights and United States Army 21st Military Police Jacob Dickerson of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Goldie lived to dote on and pour love into her 26 great=grandchildren, Grace, Gabriella, Brendan, Blake, Giabella, Genevieve, Braxton, Cecelia, Celeste, Madison, Brayden, Charlotte, Elliana, Audrey, Evan, Kaitlynn, Sophia, Brooklyn, Chasity, Chase, Brittany, Jeffrey, Brandon, Cameron, Lydia and Avery; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Roman. They do also rise up and called her, Blessed!

Out of 13 siblings, three brothers remain, Clyde (Myrtle) Lewis, Edwin (Sue) Lewis, and Junior (Shirley) Lewis, all of Sandy Hook, Kentucky.

Goldie was preceded in death by her infant baby girl, Cathy Dickerson; brothers, Noah and Emerson Lewis; and sisters, Alice Leadingham, Elizabeth Boggs, May Gillum, Edna Boggs, Monnie Thornberry, Bessie Salyers, Ivory Dickerson and Lena Thornberry.

Visitation (with social distancing observed) will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday June 6 at the Christian Assembly Church, 6733 Inverness Ct., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. following visitation at the church. Graveside services will be held at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 in the Elliott County Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sandy Hook, Kentucky.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.