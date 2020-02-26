Grace L. (Beechler) Garrison, 85, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at home.

She was born Sept. 22, 1934 in Ross County, the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Kerr) Beechler.

Grace was a 1953 graduate of Buckskin High School. She retired in 1984 after 30 years of service at the U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield and then worked part-time at Foster Haines for several years. She also traveled and enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Diane (Rodney) Bell of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Justin (Chad Vogsberger) Ross of North Carolina, Jared (Amy) Ross of Amanda, Melissa Murdock of Greenfield and Curtis Bell of Greenfield; seven great-grandchildren, Makayla, Brody and Makenna Murdock, Maguire and Grace Ross, and Ashlynne and Logan Wells; one great-great-grandson, Colt Smith; one sister, Brenda Beechler of Chillicothe; one sister in-law, Ruth Ann Beechler of Bournville; one brother in-law, Don Mossbarger of Carlisle; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen S. "Pap" Garrison, on Sept. 21, 2017; one daughter, Karen Ross; one sister, Judy Mossbarger; one brother, Raymond Beechler; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mark Current officiating. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

