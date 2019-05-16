Gretchen Smith, 92, of Lynchburg, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

She was born June 19, 1926 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Samuel Proctor and Stella McCoy Luman.

Mrs. Smith had worked for the Master Electric Company and the Hewitt Soap Company in Dayton for several years and had retired as the bookkeeper for the Guy Smith Oil Company in Lynchburg.

She is survived by two children, Sherry Richmond and Randall (Susan) Smith of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Tracy (John) Fittro of Mt. Orab, Toni Richmond of Fayetteville, Eric (Tiffany) Smith of Athol, Idaho, Heath (Heather) Richmond of Chillicothe, Jill (Charles) Toka of Lynchburg and Rick (Joellen) Bradford of Hillsboro; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Cheyenne and Grace Richmond, Alec and Peyton Smith, Zoe and Morgan Fittro, and Philomena Toka.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George W. "Bill" Smith, on Nov. 16, 1996; and two brothers, Robert E. and James W. Luman.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 20 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Daryl Mount will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Suite B, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

