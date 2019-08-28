Grover Scott Sr., 65, of New Vienna, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

He was born June 1, 1954 in Cincinnati, the son of Joseph and Bertha (Cole) Scott.

He was a print specialist for Huhtamaki.

He is survived by four children, Grover (Felicia) Scott of Greenfield, Ernie (Toni) Scott of Clarksville, Taj (Michelle) Scott of Hillsboro and Janet (Jimmy Schutte) Scott of Leesburg; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Edith Little, Margie Addis, Gertrude Dalton, Joe Scott, Bertha Ritchie, Paula Ragio, Goldin Stockman and Scottie Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Ann Scot, on Dec. 16, 2016; one son, Robert "Bob" Scott, on March 13, 2015; siblings, Alvin Little and Debbie Reynolds; and both parents.

A celebration of life will be Sunday, Sept. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at the New Vienna Community Center, 12 Main St., New Vienna, Ohio 45159. There will be a donation box at the celebration to help the family with expenses.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.