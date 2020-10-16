H. Edward Waits, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Sardinia, the son of Howard Waldo and Beulah Irene (Morris) Waits.

He served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne, worked at Rotary Forms, was employed at Airborne Express, and was a farmer for most of his life.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff (Linda) Waits and Jayson (Anna) Waits, both of Marshall; five grandchildren, Tyler Lucas Waits, Mayson Andrew Waits, Kristen Charlene Burchett, Sydney A. Waits and Klayton J. Waits; five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Paisley, Parker, Adalyn and Westen; two sisters, Bonnie Sue Maas of Lynchburg and Sandy Hunter of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Waits, on Oct. 13, 2018; and two sisters, Paulette Tener and Debbie Smart.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.