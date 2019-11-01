Harold "Junior" Conrad passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. He was 76 years old.

Junior was born May 20, 1943 in Circleville to Harold and Mildred (Nungester) Conrad.

He attended elementary school in Circleville, and attended high school at Edward Lee McClain High School in Greenfield. Junior served in the United States Army and graduated basic training at Fort Knox, Ky; he completed Airborne School at Fort Bragg, N.C. and served there in A Company, 187th Infantry Battle Group, 82nd Airborne Division. He worked for Hills Electric Company in Washington Court House before moving to Phoenix, Ariz., where he made his home.

Junior is survived by his wife, Cindy of Phoenix; his seven daughters, Kendra (Will) Thompson of Chillicothe, Ginger Conrad Patterson Kane of Texas, Deena (Elton) Beatty of Greenfield, Chellie (Scott) Beauchamp of North Carolina; Misty Deese of Washington Court House, Misty (Justin) Leon of Phoenix, and Davina (Robert) Avina of Phoenix; his two sons, Mike Woods and Christopher Conrad of Washington Court House; his two sisters, Ms. Mary Conrad Wheaton of Greenfield and Phyllis (George) Conaway of Washington Court House; an aunt, Millie Conrad Flores of Asheville; Juanita Moore of Lockborn; nephews, Freddie Wheaton of Sabina, Terry Wheaton of Hillsboro, and Mark, Bill and Jesse Wheaton of Greenfield; George Conaway of Kenton and Scott Hair of Kenton; and 26 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mildred Conrad; his sister, Joyce (Gary) Hair; his sons, Johnathon Lee Conrad and Tony Phillip Conrad; and his niece, Angela Hair Steele.

A celebration of life is planned in Phoenix at a later date.