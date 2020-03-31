Harold House, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away early Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born Feb. 12, 1938 in Nicholasville, Ky., the son of the late Samuel and Dorothy R. (Reynolds) House.

Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He retired after a long career as a charter bus driver for several bus lines including Croswell and Greyhound, and was a dedicated University of Kentucky fan.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Susie House, whom he married on June 16, 1960, in Lynchburg.

He is also survived by three children, Timothy (Loretta) House of Fayetteville, and Debra (Randall) Westfall and Diana House, both of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Cassandra (Christopher) Easley of Port William, Stephanie Westfall and Jennifer Westfall, both of Hillsboro, and Shannon (Krista) Shipley of Junction City; 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, Braxton, Andersen, Memphis, Carter, Norah, Emma, Carter, Dreson and Leah; a sister-in-law, Peggy House of Hillsboro; three nieces, Kim (Mike) Collins, Karen (Dan) Chambers and Kathy (Sam) Taynor; as well as his beloved little "Molly."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul House.

Graveside services at the Strange Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public visitation.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

