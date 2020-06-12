Harriett R. Owen
Harriett R. Owen, 78, of Hebron, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born in Hillsboro on Jan. 12, 1942, the daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Dunseith) Ross.

She was a graduate of the Hillsboro H.S. class of 1960. After high school she worked in the Highland County Extension Office. She was a lifelong homemaker and also assisted her husband in their multiple businesses. She was a member of the Women's Jr. League at Lakewood schools and was a key organizer of the Newark Kiwanis Strawberry Festival for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on May 6, 2010; and her sister, Mary Mildred Porter.

She is survived by her children, Brian Owen (Sheryl) and Nancy Albanese (Travis) of Hebron; her grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Albanese, and Michaella and Mason Albanese; her five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Carol Lewis of Mountain Home, Ark.

Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, there will be graveside services at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18 in the Kirkersville Cemetery.

Log onto Hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of support for the family.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
