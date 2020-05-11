Harry James "Jim" Mason
Harry James "Jim" Mason, 76, Wilmington, died May 7, 2020. Services by Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Published in Times Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
We have many great memories of Jim from our childhood years on Peggy Ln. I remember going over to watch movies at your house. He was always lots of fun. Many prayers for your family. So sorry for your loss.
Jennifer McCray
Friend
