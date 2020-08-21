Harry V. Shoop, of Allensburg, a World War II combat infantry soldier, an American patriot, and a man of integrity and generosity, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at age 99 in the home of his daughter.

Harry was born Aug. 17, 1921, in Mount Holly, New Jersey. He joined the Ohio National Guard, then the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from the Ohio National Guard at the rank of lieutenant colonel and from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with over 50 years of government service. He received the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart Medal in 2017.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Elaine Bouslog of Dayton; his daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Hobert Kendrick of Donnelsville; stepsons, Gary (Pat) Harp of Lynchburg and Dave (Pauletta) Harp of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Margine Shoop of New Jersey; and the generations of family members that are left to honor the heritage Harry built for them.

Special thanks go to Jim Morgan and to his caregivers from Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 24 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Hobert Kendrick and Randy Bolin will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the U. S. Army in coordination with the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Medway Cemetery, Medway.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the church. Due to the COVID 19, face covering will be required, and social distancing will be maintained. The family encourages your attendance, but requests restraining from hugging and shaking of hands for everyone's safety.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420; or Highland County Veterans Service Office, 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

