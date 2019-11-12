Hazel B. Coonrod, 83, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 29, 1936 in Highland County, the daughter of Pearl and Elsie (Penwell) McKeever.

Hazel was a member of The Pilgrim Nazarene Church in Greenfield, and a homemaker who enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry, Head Start and Toys for Tots, always attempting to be helpful where needed.

She is survived by three sons, Howard Coonrod of Greenfield, John (Stephanie) Coonrod of Greenfield and Wesley Coonrod of Greenfield; three daughters, Katherine Penwell of Belfast, Peggy Penwell of New Petersburg and Cathy Smith of Greenfield; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Coonrod, on Feb. 19, 1993; one son, Archie Lee Coonrod; one daughter, Mary Jane Coonrod; four grandsons, Kevin Penwell, Brian Penwell, Thomas Coonrod and Steven Coonrod; one sister, Mary McKeever; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

