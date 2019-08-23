Heather Nichole Simmons, 25, of Leesburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 4, 1994 in Wilmington, the daughter of Dirk and Paula (Willis) Simmons.

Heather was a loving daughter and sister, and especially loved to spoil her nieces and nephews. She had a love for all animals.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Tabitha Simmons of Highland; a brother, Chase (Kelli) Simmons of New Vienna; her longtime close friend, Lorena Davis of Highland; beloved nieces and nephews, Skyler, Brock, Drake and Kendra Brokaw, Aubri, David, Cooper Simmonsand Markai Simmons; as well as other close family and friends.

A funeral service for Heather will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg is serving the family.

