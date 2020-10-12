1/1
Helen A. Edgington
Helen A. Edgington, 86, of Milford, went to be with her Lord Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hamilton County, the daughter of the late Orville Kenton Corbin and Freda V. Parker Corbin.

Helen was a member of the Milford Christian Church where she was very active in the preschool department. Helen was also the head cook at Milford High School for many years.

Surviving are daughter, Carolyn (Alan) Shely; son, Jeff (Elaine) Edgington; five grandchildren, Rachel Edgington, Nathan Edgington, Jenna (Brian) Bland, Jessica (Dave) Kirk and Jared Shely. Also left to mourn her passing are three great-grandchildren, Raegan, Avett and Talon; and many special friends and neighbors.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Edgington; and nine siblings, Orville, George, Leroy, Robert, Eleanor, Ernestine, Dellie Fern, Patricia and Betty Lou.

Services will be held at the Milford Christian Church, 844 SR 131, Milford, Wednesday, Oct. 14, at noon with Pastor Todd Jefferson officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown.

Friends will be received at the Milford Christian Church from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 14. Due to a family member with a compromised immune system, masks will be required and social distancing will be need to be observed.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

If desired, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Milford Christian Church, Preschool Department, 844 SR 131, Milford, Ohio 45150.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Milford Christian Church
OCT
14
Service
12:00 PM
Milford Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Edgington Funeral Home
17 E Main St
Mowrystown, OH 45155
(937) 442-2151
