Helen Arline Shoemaker, 86, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bell Gardens Assisted Living.

She was born April 4, 1933 in Elmville, the daughter of the late Leo and Velma Elizabeth (Lewis) Edingfield.

Helen worked as the program assistant for 12 years at the Highland County Farm Service Agency. She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ, Hillsboro Elks Ladies Golf Association and was in the Highland County Bowling Hall of Fame.

Helen is survived by three children, Sherry (Bob) Morrison of Hillsboro, Tim (Sandy) Shoemaker of Hillsboro and Sharon Countryman of Florida; six grandchildren, Tommy Gall, Stacey (Ben) Kuhn, Jamie Lawson, Cami Lawson, Abby (Stephen) Baker and Will (Kristi Boreing) Shoemaker; six great-grandchildren, Madison Woods, J.P. Woods, Hope Lawson, Avey Lawson, Samantha (John Zdunczyk) Thiry and Kenedy Moody; two great-great-grandchildren, Aleksander Zdunczyk and Hensley Grim; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Edingfield of Belfast.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Tom" Shoemaker, in 1999; and two siblings, Donald Edingfield and Leota Quickle.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Jim Bush will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

