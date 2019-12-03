Helen Chenoweth Walker Sprinkle, beloved mother of Sandra Ferrell, Linda Sprinkle and Kathy Sprinkle, departed this life on Dec. 2, 2019.

She was born in Oak Hill, Jackson County, Ohio on June 12, 1918 to Arthur and Ina Mary Leslie Chenoweth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, one sister and both husbands.

She was the second of eight children including six brothers and one sister.

Helen was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, class of 1937. In 1941, Helen married Russell D. Walker. He was killed in action in North Africa in 1942. She married Donald E. Sprinkle on April 6, 1947 and they were married 47 years until his death in 1994. Helen was a cook at Washington School for several years.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Gerald) Ferrell of Hillsboro, Linda Sprinkle of Hillsboro and Kathy Sprinkle of West Chester; and her granddaughter, Reaghan (Alex) Siebein of Moses Lake, Wash.

A gathering of family and friends will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bell Gardens Place for their love and kindness this past 15 months.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.