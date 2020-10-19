Helen Christine Allison Courtwright, 92, of Hillsboro, formerly of Cameron, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Dec. 25, 1927 in Maysville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Edward and Lorna Goddard Allison.

Helen was a homemaker, a loving mother and had worked part-time as a cook for Brown's Restaurant in Cameron.

She is survived by three children, Sandra Weaver of Williamsburg, Janeen (Doug) DeAtley of Amelia and Terry (Debby) Courtwright of Belmont; three grandchildren, Shelly Danley of Wilmington, Ashley Stern of Springboro and Brian (Megan) DeAtley of Cincinnati; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Larkin DeAtley; and one sister, Edna Williams of Maysville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Harley Courtwright, on July 22, 2004; two brothers, Emmet and James Allison; and three sisters, Audrey Moran, Lilia Bailey and Nan Roush.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Anderson Funeral Home in Cameron, West Virginia. Pastor Earl Shaw will officiate. Burial will follow in the Big Run Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Laurels of Hillsboro, 175 Chillicothe Ave., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

