Helen Grim, 98, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Greenfield.

She was born on Spring Street in Greenfield on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1922 to Harry and Clara Compton Schiller, the fourth of five daughters. She was a lifelong resident of Greenfield.

Helen was a 1940 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and was the owner of Kosta Hairdressers for many years. She has been a member of the Greenfield First United Methodist Church since childhood and was always very active with the various Circles. She was a talented seamstress and loved to cook, especially for her family. Helen was a lover of all animals and a truly nice person.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Caplinger, on March 5, 1970, exactly 50 years earlier than her own death. On Oct. 12, 1996, Helen lost her second husband, Joe Grim, whom she married in 1987. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded by sisters, Edna Houseman, Irma McCoy, Clarice McCoy and Betty Smith; and an infant daughter, Patricia.

Helen is survived by one son, Michael (Jeannine) Caplinger of Okeana, Ohio; one daughter, Susan (Jim) Thompson of Greenfield; three grandsons, Eric (Melanie) Salyers, Andrew (Julie) Caplinger and Nicholas (Abbie) Caplinger; six great-grandchildren, Nicole Franz, Nathan Franz, Aidan Salyers, Laura Caplinger, Ellie Caplinger and Beckett Caplinger; and many nieces and nephews survive.

Helen's family wishes to thank Dr. Jenny Morgan and the staff at Greenfield Skilled Nursing, especially Hope Gunter, for their compassion and care.

Her celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with burial to follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Helen's family will receive visitors at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to either the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound, 9357 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio, 45133. Better yet, go adopt a shelter dog or cat.

