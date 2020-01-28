Helen L. Swift, 86, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Greenfield Skilled Nursing Facility.

She was born March 22, 1933 in Columbus, the daughter of Ella Mae Stainer.

Helen was a homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Larry Seymour of Greenfield; one daughter, Lucy Seymour of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Brice Seymour and Rebecca Hatfield; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces including Elizabeth (Ray) Snyder of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Swift; companion, Lester Seymour; two sisters; and her mother.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.