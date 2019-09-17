Helen Louise Williams, 92, of Mt. Orab, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at home.

She was born Aug. 26, 1927 in Cincinnati, the daughter of Elmer and Louella (Fisher) Wermuth.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Sandra (Stanley) Wagner of Mt. Orab, Debra (Larry) Henline of Walton, Ky., Cecil (Debbie) Williams of Hamilton, Jack (Chris) Williams of Taylor Mill, Ky. and Vicky Williams of Independence, Ky.; siblings, Paul (Janelle) Wermuth of Cincinnati and Mary (Bob) Schmidt of Cincinnati; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil E. Williams; three sisters, Ruth, Shirley and Ethel; two brothers, Howard and Victor; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Barker Cemetery in Pricetown.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.