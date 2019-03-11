Helen L. Whitley, 88, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hearth & Care of Greenfield.

She was born July 4, 1930 in Highland County, the daughter of Fred and Gertie (Walker) Pollitt.

She was a 1948 graduate of E.L. McClain High School and retired from Greenfield Research at the age of 75 years old. She was a member of the Greenfield Historical Society and the Highland County Historical Society.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Goddard of Greenfield and Ginger (Wade) Renner of Greenfield; one son, Steve (Joanne) Whitley of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Chris Goddard, Heath (Courtney) Goddard, Jon (Erin) Goddard, Steven Whitley, Lauren (Matt) Garman and Justin Day; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Olt of Milford; several nieces and nephews, including Connie Eblin and Carole Lambert; and special lifelong friends, Jane and Nigel Mills of Kettering and Donna Day of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Whitley, on Dec. 28, 2004; three sons, Holt Whitley, David Whitley and infant son Jimmie Whitley; one sister, Sylvia Kersey; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Joe Current officiating and burial to follow at the Greenfield Cemetery. Food and fellowship will be offered at the Greenfield Eagles following the service.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.