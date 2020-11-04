Helen Maxine Temple, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at The Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born May 24, 1929, in Highland County, the daughter of the late John and Carrie (Bumgarner) Holladay.

She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and married the late William E. Temple in 1948. They lived most of their 52 years of married life in and around Leesburg. Her interests were whatever her children and grandchildren were doing. She would join them wholeheartedly whether attending ball games or tractor pulls. When two of her sons participated in an aircraft competition, she would be the one to drop the "bomb" on the target on the ground. At 86 years old, you would still see her riding on a motorcycle with her son, Brian.

In her later years, Helen put her membership in the Wilmington Church of Christ to be close to her family. Prior memberships were at the Sabina Church of Christ, Leesburg Church of Christ and Fairview Church of Christ where she made many friends.

She is survived by her sons, William (Vicki) Temple and Brian Temple. Also left are her beloved grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Schweinberg, W. Todd (Danielle) Temple, Kevin Temple, Karen (Mike) Kirkpatrick, David (Hannah) Temple, Daniel Temple and Ariel (Ray) Hague. Her face would light up whenever one of her 13 great-grandchildren were born. She is also survived by a brother, Harry Franklin "Doc" (Joyce) Holladay; a brother-in-law, Robert (Saundra) Temple; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by sons, Richard (Debbie) Temple and Dennis (Marcia) Temple; and a brother, Glenn (Mamie) Holladay.

Graveside service will be at the convenience of the family Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

The family request memorials to the Highland County Humane Society or the charity of choice.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.