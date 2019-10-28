Helen Trefz, 93, of Hilliard, formerly of Berrysville and Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Carriage Court in Hilliard.

She was born Jan. 10, 1926 in Brown County, the daughter of the late Fred Butts and Ada Liming Butts.

Surviving are daughter, Donna (Andy) Ludwick; son, Greg (Lisa) Trefz; two grandchilden, Adam (Nikki) Trefz and Leah (Brad) Rittenhouse; great-granddaughter, Addyson Trefz; sister, Virginia Billiter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Oren Trefz; four brothers, Richard Butts, David Butts, Dwight Butts and Robert Butts; and four sisters, Dorothy Blackburn, Betty Miller, Jeanette Brownlee and Pauline Wilson.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Friday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home, Hillsboro from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.