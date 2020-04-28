Herbert A. Rhoads, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Herbert was born Feb. 19, 1938 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Myron and Loretta (Hilliard) Rhoads.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Beverly Rhoads; children, Pamela (Rhoads) Zettergren, Lori (Tim) Leibreich, Melanie (Ron) Potts and Michael (Mary) Rhoads; grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Moshier, Ryan (Samantha) Leibreich, Reese Leibreich and Kimberly Rhoads; and great-grandchildren, Erin Moshier and Teagan Moshier.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Highland County Humane Society.

