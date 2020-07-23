Herbert Martin Mitchell Sr., 93, of South Salem, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Court House Manor in Washington C.H.

He was born July 29, 1926 in Ross County, the son of Rufus McKinley "Mack" and Bertha Mae (Banks) Mitchell.

Herb was a 1941 graduate of Buckskin High School and was a deacon of the First Baptist Church in Bloomingburg and Shiloh Baptist Church of Greenfield. He retired in 1993 from the Ohio Department of Transportation after 25 years of employment and serving on the union board. He also worked at the Buckskin Township Hall for approximately 50 years, retiring in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Medrith Mae (Haithcock) Mitchell, whom he married on Dec. 14, 1951; two sons, Herbert (April) Mitchell Jr. and Meredith Mitchell; four daughters, Virginia (Daniel) Marshall, Katherine Davis, Ethel Davis and Evelyn (Alonzo) Dement-Thomas; 13 grandchildren, Stacey, Angel, Gabe, Susan, Wilson, Melissa, Miranda, Donald, Amanda, Serenity, Kasey, Shaye-Lyn and Robert Jr.; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Clara Gothard; one brother, Paul (Sarah) Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Gary Michael Davis and Arthur Ayler; three sons-in-law, Gary Davis, John Davis and Rudolph Ayler; one daughter-in-law, Tilvon Mitchell; 10 siblings, Gladys, Beatrice "Bill," Edna, William "Pete," Gertrude "Molly," Katherine, Daniel, Bertha Mae, Charles and Eleanor; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with minister Phillip Collie Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, a mask and social distancing will be observed.

