Hilda Mercer Lucas, 101, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 16, 1917 in Highland County, the daughter of Lewis Gilmore and Stella (Vance) Mercer.

She was a 1934 graduate of Penn Township where she was on the basketball team. She was a homemaker and member of the South Salem United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three children, Richard (Peggy) Lucas of Greenfield, Phyllis Garrison of Columbus and Franklin (Jan) Lucas of Greenfield; one son-in-law, Otis Wagner of Greenfield; 14 grandchildren, Krista (Colin) Kelley, LuAnn (Kevin) Roe, Kathy (Charles) Nutter, Scott (Karen) Garrison, Lynette (Rob) McCray, Kay (Rick) Frey, Todd (Jennifer) Wagner, Jay (Christina) Garrison, Tyler (Carla) Wagner, Kelley (Ted) Hanlon, Tate (Heather) Wagner, Tia (Dean) O'Connor, Hannah (Rod) Banks and Hallie (David) Andrews; 43 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Anna Lou Lucas and Irene Lucas, both of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Lucas, on May 25, 1974; one daughter, Frances Wagner; one son, Victor Lucas; one son-in-law, Glenn Garrison; seven sisters, Bess Duncan, Opal Murray, Maxine Patton, Frances Wiggins, Jeannette Miller, Jane Cannon and Kathryn Karnes; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Dr. Philip Malone and Otis Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to GACC, P.O. Box 428, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; or South Salem United Methodist Church, c/o Elma Wisecup, 4384 Old Westfall, South Salem, Ohio 45681.

