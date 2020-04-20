Homer A. "Bubby" Swift, 66, Hillsboro, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

He was born April 16, 1954, in Greenfield, the son of Homer L. and Ruby Viola (Ford) Swift.

Homer was a '73 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He loved people and never met anyone he couldn't call a friend. He retired from Candle-Lite of Leesburg and continued his lifelong love of training many beagles.

He is survived by two sons, Shawn E. (Dawn) Malone of Dayton, Jason A. Swift of Morrow; one daughter, Bridget L. (Zach) Mitchell of Wilmington; six grandchildren, Nolan, Jessica, Lilly, Adessa, Jaylyn and Keely; two sisters, Diana (Larry) Carroll of Chillicothe, Shirley Carroll of South Salem; two brothers, Ronnie (Nell) Ford of Waverly, Steve Swift of Chillicothe, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Twila Swackhamer of Hillsboro, Janice Smith of Rainsboro, Karen Rumbaugh of Rainsboro, Ray Davis of Bowersville, John Nichols of Rainsboro, Roger Eggleton of South Salem and countless others that have been helpful.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Hilterbrand; one nephew, Rick Carmean; one brother in-law, Eldon Carroll; and both parents.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held with Pastor Larry Snodgrass officiating at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Cremation will follow and burial of cremains will be at a later date.

The family would like to thank Heartland of Hillsboro (special nurses, Becky and Diana) and Hospice of Hope for the care they provided for Homer.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.