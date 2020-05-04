Howard Stevens, 87, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Howard was born May 14, 1932 in Rousseau, Breathitt County, Ky., the son of the late Ollie and Daisy (Howard) Stevens. Beside his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Hudson; one brother, Donald Stevens; and three sisters, Zelda Gross, Thelma Gross and Hallibee Lovely. Howard was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Highland Enterprise Lumber Company in Hillsboro. On May 15, 1950, Howard was united in marriage to Vella (Frazier) Stevens, who survives. Two daughters and son-in-law, Sandra and Carey Wills of Hillsboro and Debra Hudson of New Vienna; and two grandsons, Brad Hudson and Christopher Wills, also survive. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The Rev. Maurice Mitchell will officiate with burial following in the Marshall Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and limitations to the number of people in the funeral home during visitation and funeral will be observed. To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.