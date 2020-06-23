Icy P. Strevel, 95, formerly of Greenfield and New Vienna, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

Her husband, Ray Strevel, preceded her in death. They were married July 11, 1943. She was born September 5, 1924, daughter of the late William and Etha Dixon McDaniel.

Mrs. Strevel worked for the Irwin Co. in Wilmington. She was a former volunteer at the Greenfield Food Pantry and the election polls in Greenfield. She loved to sew, crotchet, and quilt. She also enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Bill) Campbell of Hillsboro and Linda (Bob) Hampton of Waskom, Texas; two sons, Larry (Phyllis) Strevel of Hillsboro and Kevin Strevel of Greenfield; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, a grandson, Doug Strevel; a great-grandson, Brent Vanscoy; three brothers; and two sisters preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home in New Vienna is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.