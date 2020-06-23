Icy P. Strevel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Icy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Icy P. Strevel, 95, formerly of Greenfield and New Vienna, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

Her husband, Ray Strevel, preceded her in death. They were married July 11, 1943. She was born September 5, 1924, daughter of the late William and Etha Dixon McDaniel.

Mrs. Strevel worked for the Irwin Co. in Wilmington. She was a former volunteer at the Greenfield Food Pantry and the election polls in Greenfield. She loved to sew, crotchet, and quilt. She also enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Bill) Campbell of Hillsboro and Linda (Bob) Hampton of Waskom, Texas; two sons, Larry (Phyllis) Strevel of Hillsboro and Kevin Strevel of Greenfield; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, a grandson, Doug Strevel; a great-grandson, Brent Vanscoy; three brothers; and two sisters preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home in New Vienna is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L Eugene Smith & Sons Funeral Home
64 S South St
New Vienna, OH 45159
(937) 382-2323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved