Imogene Beechler, 85, of Frankfort, died at 5:56 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born Aug. 4, 1933 in Clark County, the daughter of the late Leroy and Hattie S. William Archer.

She married Raymond W. Beechler on Dec. 23, 1950, and he preceded her in death July 5, 1994.

Surviving are her children, Deborah Newland of Clarksburg, Kathy (Donnie) Pummell of Hillsboro, Beverly (Bob) Wiley of South Salem, Kenneth (Gloria) Beechler of Greenfield, Harold David Beechler of Fayetteville, N.C. and Mary Beechler of Frankfort; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by several brothers and sisters.

Imogene worked as a cook at Ross County Head Start. She was a member of Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 and AMVETS Post 61, Hillsboro.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15 at the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, with Pastor Joe Current officiating. Burial will follow in South Salem Cemetery, South Salem.

Friends and family are invited to visit with the Beechler family on Thursday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.

Those wishing to sign Imogene's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.