Ira Edgar "Ed" Mohn Jr., 94, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 22, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

He was born Feb. 26, 1926 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Ira Edgar Sr. and Louise Lydia (Lammers) Mohn.

He was a proud World War II veteran of the United States Navy and later joined the Air Force Reserve for nearly 18 years. Mr. Mohn retired from General Electric in Evendale in 1987 after 35 years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by five children, Johnette Stoll of Anderson, Beverly (Donald) Busemeyer of Loveland, Vincent Mohn of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Stanley (Tonya) Mohn of Loveland and Gary (Debbie) Mohn of West Chester; four stepchildren, Richard (Donna) Kloth II of West Chester, David Kloth of Milford, Sue (Richard) Morgan of Milford and Judith (Dan) Clements of Loveland; 23 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn B. Mohn, on Dec. 16, 2019; three grandchildren, Phillip Ray Morgan, Vincent Mohn Jr. and Tara Mohn; and a son-in-law, Ken Stoll.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Leo Kuhn will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Leave the family an online condolence at www.turnerfuneralhomes.