1/
Ira Edgar "Ed" Mohn Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ira Edgar "Ed" Mohn Jr., 94, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 22, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

He was born Feb. 26, 1926 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Ira Edgar Sr. and Louise Lydia (Lammers) Mohn.

He was a proud World War II veteran of the United States Navy and later joined the Air Force Reserve for nearly 18 years. Mr. Mohn retired from General Electric in Evendale in 1987 after 35 years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by five children, Johnette Stoll of Anderson, Beverly (Donald) Busemeyer of Loveland, Vincent Mohn of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Stanley (Tonya) Mohn of Loveland and Gary (Debbie) Mohn of West Chester; four stepchildren, Richard (Donna) Kloth II of West Chester, David Kloth of Milford, Sue (Richard) Morgan of Milford and Judith (Dan) Clements of Loveland; 23 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn B. Mohn, on Dec. 16, 2019; three grandchildren, Phillip Ray Morgan, Vincent Mohn Jr. and Tara Mohn; and a son-in-law, Ken Stoll.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Leo Kuhn will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Leave the family an online condolence at www.turnerfuneralhomes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved