1/1
Irene Conley Wills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Irene Conley Wills, 79, of Lynchburg, Ohio and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.

She was born Oct. 25, 1940 in Zag, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Tom and Thelma Lewis Conley.

Mrs. Wills was a 1958 graduate of Flemingsburg High School and received her bachelor's in education degree from Morehead College in 1962. After graduation from Morehead College, she taught for one year at Van Lear High School in Van Lear, Kentucky and completed her 30 years of teaching at the Lynchburg-Clay Schools in Lynchburg, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Wills, whom she married on June 2, 1962 in Hillsboro, Kentucky; two sons, Bill (Mindy) Wills of Cleveland and Joe Wills of Washington C.H.; five grandchildren, Nathan (Sydney) Wills, Sarina Wills, Hannah Wills, Madison Wills and Jordan Wills; one great-grandson, Paxton Thomas Wills; one brother, Drexel Conley of Lexington, Kentucky; and one sister, Wilma (Gus) Fugate of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Conley and Buford Conley.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Lynchburg United Methodist Church. Pastor Harold Miller and Leo Kuhn will officiate. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lewis Family Cemetery in Blaze, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Turner
201 Broadway Street
Lynchburg, OH 45142
(937) 364-2341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Irene will always be remembered as the first lady of Lynchburg. The Wills family have given so much to to Lynchburg-Clay Schools
and the community. I am so thankful for the friendship Terry and I shared with you all over the years. God bless.
Gloria Roush
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved