Irene Conley Wills, 79, of Lynchburg, Ohio and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.

She was born Oct. 25, 1940 in Zag, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Tom and Thelma Lewis Conley.

Mrs. Wills was a 1958 graduate of Flemingsburg High School and received her bachelor's in education degree from Morehead College in 1962. After graduation from Morehead College, she taught for one year at Van Lear High School in Van Lear, Kentucky and completed her 30 years of teaching at the Lynchburg-Clay Schools in Lynchburg, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Wills, whom she married on June 2, 1962 in Hillsboro, Kentucky; two sons, Bill (Mindy) Wills of Cleveland and Joe Wills of Washington C.H.; five grandchildren, Nathan (Sydney) Wills, Sarina Wills, Hannah Wills, Madison Wills and Jordan Wills; one great-grandson, Paxton Thomas Wills; one brother, Drexel Conley of Lexington, Kentucky; and one sister, Wilma (Gus) Fugate of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Conley and Buford Conley.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Lynchburg United Methodist Church. Pastor Harold Miller and Leo Kuhn will officiate. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lewis Family Cemetery in Blaze, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

