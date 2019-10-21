Irene Michael, 88, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

She was born in Adams County in Aug. 14, 1931, the daughter of the late William Edgar and Una Viola (Simmons) Wylie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Charles Duane Michael, on Dec. 12, 2017; son, James Michael; brother, Howard Wylie; and three sisters, Mary, Velma West and Loree Tumbelson.

Irene was a member of the Hillsboro 1st United Methodist Church, enjoyed gardening, quilting, being with family, taking care of her grandchildren and bring quilts and vegetables to the fair.

Irene is survived by her two grandsons, Christopher James (Brandy) Michael and Tyler Shorten of Hillsboro; twin great-granddaughters, Lilly'n and Bailey Michael; sister, Wandalee Moore; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the funeral home.

