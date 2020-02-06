Iris Rose Meyers, 83, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at home.

She was born Oct. 18, 1936 in Ottawa, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Viola (Okuley) Ruhe.

Iris was retired from Greenfield Research and was a member of the VFW Post 4736 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid Buckeyes fan and loved watching her grandkids play basketball.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Greg Anderson) Meyers of Greenfield and Laurie Meyers of Greenfield; two sons, Michael Robert (Patricia Ann) Meyers of Bainbridge and David Dean (Crystal Howland) Meyers of Greenfield; eight grandchildren, Troy Robert Seely, Brooke Seely Paul, Jessica (Justin) McNeal, Christy (Richard II) Sizemore, Lyndsey (Abraham) Bluck, Jacob Meyers, Ashley Ross and Waylon Grow; 15 great-grandchildren, Marissa Seely, Jerzi and Kylie Paul, Colton, Landen, Boone and Griffin McNeal, Ellianna, Grace, Brynlee and Richard III, Sizemore, Adelyn and Benjamin Bluck, and Rileigh Harvey and Raelyn Simmons; numerous nieces and nephews; one brother in-law, William Richey of Ottawa; and special friend, Reba Hafer of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Meyers, on April 9, 1985; one son, Steven "Deac" Meyers; infant daughter, Mary Rose; one daughter in-law, Becky Meyers; two sisters, Belva Richey and Bertha "Buddy" Evans; one brother-in-law, Robert Evans; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mark Current officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.