Isabel H. Kier, 99, five months shy of her 100th birthday, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 16, 1920 near Rainsboro, the daughter of the late Enos Mason and Florence Watts Holmes.

Mrs. Kier was a member of the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church and the Methodist Ruth/AM Circle. She was a 1938 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School, member of the McClain Marching Band, Rolling Pin Club, Girls Reserves, National Honor Society, 4-H Club, 4-H Band, and the Farm Bureau Rural Youth Group. She had been a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader, was an avid baker, and loved mowing grass on her John Deere Lawn Tractor. After "Cowboy" retired, he and Isabel enjoyed traveling with the senior citizens, going on AAA trips and attending the Army reunions.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Watson of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Tracey Bennington of Hillsboro and Tyler (Richann) Watson of Batavia; two great-grandchildren, Taylor (Blake) Stevens of Winchester and Keely (Jacob) Crone of Hillsboro; two great-great-grandchildren, Jaely Harper Croneand Bexleigh Margene Stevens; one brother-in-law, Thad (Marilyn) Gossett of Greenfield; close friends, Anne Rhude and Suzanne DeVore of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and her dog, Kandi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence "Cowboy" Kier Jr., on June 1, 2002 — they married on Aug. 23, 1947; one son-in-law, Glenn A. Watson; one great-great-grandson, Atreus Cole Crone; two sisters, Betty Shaw and Jean Gossett; and one brother-in-law, Ivan Dale Shaw.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dunn's Chapel Cemetery officiated by Trevor Gossett, great-nephew of Mrs. Kier.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

