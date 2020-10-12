1/
Isaiah Skeens
Isaiah Skeens, 41, of Bainbridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born in Miami County on July 5, 1979, the son of Larry and Janet (Skaggs) Skeens of Bainbridge.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earsten and Doris Skaggs.

Isaiah graduated from McClain High School in 1997 and received his associate's degree in Science of Agricultural from Southern State Community College.

Besides his parents, Isaiah is survived by his wife, Joyce (Akers) Skeens, whom were married on Sept. 13, 2011; son, Logan Rolfe, stepson, Kyle (McCayla) Akers; stepdaughter, Brittany Akers; sisters, Stephanie (Jesus) Hernandez of Columbus and Amanda Villars of Bainbridge; three stepgrandchildren, Slate Akers, Noah Worley and Colton Estle; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Maggie Skeens; nieces, Luisa and Reyna Hernandez; nephew, Brogen Villars; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Roads Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the funeral home. The fmily request that all guests please wear a facemask during calling hours and the funeral service.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
