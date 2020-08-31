Ival Edwin "Mitch" Mitchell, 79, of Sugar Tree Ridge, and formerly Connersville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 5, 1941, in Connersville, and is the son of the late Herbert Mitchell and Virginia Hunt Hamilton.

On Nov. 27, 1970, he married Kathie Frost in Wise, Virginia. They were able to share more than 50 years together.

Mitch had worked as a foreman at Philco Ford, and later retired as a machinist from GE. His true lifelong occupation was a pool player, and a really good one at that. He was known for being "The Legend" at pool and had owned and operated a Busch Pool League in Louisiana. During his years of playing pool with The Ridge Runners, he made friendships that were more like family. It was more than just shooting pool and winning competitions. They took care of each other and looked after each other's families.

He also enjoyed betting the ponies, playing tennis, basketball, and throwing horseshoes. He was an avid pheasant and rabbit hunter and competed in skeet shooting competitions. He had also been a member of the Connersville Moose Lodge for more than 30 years. Mitch was known in his family for racing Hot Wheels cars with his children and grandchildren.

Before his illness set in, he spent much of his time fixing up and restoring classic cars. His favorites were a 1927 Ford Model T, a 1955 Chevy Bel Air, a '53 Buick, and most recently, an '84 Chevy pickup truck. He and Kathy would travel all over going to car shows.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his son, Jimmy (Lisa) Mitchell of Cincinnati; four daughters, Michelle (Curt) Grigsby of Xenia, Mindy (Mike) Tissot of Wilmington, Mandy (Chris) Mitchell-Cox of Hillsboro and Mona (Dale) Eversole of Lynchburg; and 10 grandchildren, Kyle (Michele) Curran, Kameron Curran, Konner (Abigail) Curran, Addy Grigsby, Ashley Tissot, Jared Tissot, Sydni (Tyler) Daniels, Shane Mitchell-Cox, Shawn Mitchell-Cox and Samuel Mitchell-Cox.

Visitation for Mitch will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. Eighth St., Connersville, Indiana 47331.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.