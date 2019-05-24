Norma J. McCoy, 84, of Washington C.H., formerly of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Catherine's Manor in Washington C.H.

She was born Aug. 23, 1934 in Tennessee, the daughter of James and Betty Jane (Walden) Leach.

She owned and operated Norma's Beauty Shop in Greenfield for over 43 years.

She is survived by three sons, Bruce (Sue Ann) Baird of Greenfield, James (Carolyn) McCoy of Washington C.H. and Roger (Teresa) McCoy of Cincinnati; one daughter, Teresa Hafer of Leesburg; one stepdaughter, Karen Cox of Greenfield; four grandsons; five granddaughters; three stepgrandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Lu Ann Clouser of South Salem, Loretta (George) Addington of Greenfield and Pauline Judy of Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry McCoy, on Oct. 7, 2001; grandson, Jacob Hafer; two sons-in-law, David Hafer and Jim Cox; stepdaughter, Pamela Corey; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Greenfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.