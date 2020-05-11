Jack E. Walker
Jack E. Walker, 91, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Jack was born Aug. 3, 1928 in Highland County, the son of the late Lon L. and Ruth Ellen (Warnock) Walker. Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Meggan Walker; and sister, Margaret Fetterly. Jack was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and The Ohio State University. Jack served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the war, Jack returned to Hillsboro and was an insurance agent for Nationwide Insurance for 33 years. Jack was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church, served on the board of the Prospect Cemetery Association and was on the board of directors of Merchants Bank for many years. Jack was a true public servant, serving on the Hillsboro City School Board, past president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, and past grand exalted ruler and a member of the Hall of Fame of Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361. Jack was united in marriage to Patricia Ann (Carey) Walker, who celebrated 61 years of marriage. Jack and Pat were blessed with two sons, Dow Walker of South Riding, Va. and Jay (Jennifer) Walker of Granville; four grandchildren, Arik, Sage, Nicholas and Madeline Walker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Diana Carey of Hillsboro; three nephews, John (Barb) Fetterly, Pat (Carol) Fetterly and Dean (Lisa) Fetterly; one niece, Jerry (Gary) Gatti; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Pastor John Waugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church, 5759 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Prospect Cemetery Association, 4470 SR 73, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.

May 11, 2020
Jack and Pat were friends since our kids went to school together.He was always ready to tell a good story He will be missed by all who new him. May God be with Pat , Dow and Jay. Prayers for all the family
Janice Ferguson
Friend
May 11, 2020
To Pat, Dow, Jay and Grandkids, my heart is breaking for all of you right now. I will miss him dearly. Not only were we related, but we worked closely together on so many church projects--the last one was compiling a 200 years history book of the Prospect UM Church. I will miss his Sunday morning smiles, hugs and unforgettable laugh. Rest in peace Jack. May God surround all of you with His love, strength and peace. Love Carolyn
Carolyn Michael
Family
