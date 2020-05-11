To Pat, Dow, Jay and Grandkids, my heart is breaking for all of you right now. I will miss him dearly. Not only were we related, but we worked closely together on so many church projects--the last one was compiling a 200 years history book of the Prospect UM Church. I will miss his Sunday morning smiles, hugs and unforgettable laugh. Rest in peace Jack. May God surround all of you with His love, strength and peace. Love Carolyn

Carolyn Michael

Family