Jack R. Morris, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 22, 2020 at Cape May in Wilmington.

He was born June 10, 1930, in Brownstown, Illinois, the son of the late Russell E. and Dorothy (Vincent) Morris.

Jack proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service in 1970. He was a champion trapshooter and was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for consecutive shots made without a missed target. He was also a master gunsmith.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Morris; two sons, Billy Mark Morris and Steve Morris, both of Texas; two stepsons, James K. (Joy) Barker of Blue Creek and Franklin M. (Michelle) Barker of Lynchburg; and a brother, Kenneth M. Morris of Houston, Texas.

A funeral service for Jack will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Chaplain Jeff Davis will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

