1/
Jack R. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack R. Morris, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 22, 2020 at Cape May in Wilmington.

He was born June 10, 1930, in Brownstown, Illinois, the son of the late Russell E. and Dorothy (Vincent) Morris.

Jack proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service in 1970. He was a champion trapshooter and was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for consecutive shots made without a missed target. He was also a master gunsmith.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Morris; two sons, Billy Mark Morris and Steve Morris, both of Texas; two stepsons, James K. (Joy) Barker of Blue Creek and Franklin M. (Michelle) Barker of Lynchburg; and a brother, Kenneth M. Morris of Houston, Texas.

A funeral service for Jack will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Chaplain Jeff Davis will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved