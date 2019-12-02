Jacklyn F. Scott, 63, of Chillicothe, died at 10:48 p.m. Nov. 27, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, following a battle with cancer.

She was born Jan. 20, 1956 in Hillsboro to the late James and Ann Binns Buck.

On January 26, 2019, she married David M. "Bo" Scott, who survives. He was the love of her life and they shared many good times together.

Also surviving are her son, Dawson (Jennifer) Bowles of Piketon, stepchildren, Lindsey Robbins, and Atlanta, Molly and Cory Scott of Chillicothe; numerous stepgrandchildren; two sisters, Sue Buck-Guys Mills of Pennsylvania and Jamie (Jay) Harmount of Greenfield; a brother, James (Jenelle) Buck of Hillsboro; mother-in-law, Mary Scott of Chillicothe; a brother-in-law, Paul Scott of Liberty, Ky.; sisters-in-law, Cindy Greene of Columbus and Amy (Marcus) Bost of Greenville, N.C.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Deb Koehl and Sherry Shieveley.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donn Bowles; a brother-in-law, Steve Scott; and a sister-in-law, Tessie Burke.

Jackie was a Hillsboro High School and Southern State Community College graduate. Following more than 20 years of service as a registered nurse she retired from Adena Greenfield Medical Center. She was a beautiful and sweet lady. She was one of the toughest people on this earth, having battled cancer twice. She was diagnosed cancer free a few months ago. Unfortunately, she was recently diagnosed with a devastating disease brought about by her chemotherapy drugs. Jackie was a terrific nurse and a fun person to be around.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601; or to any other animal rescue charity.

Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.