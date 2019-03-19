James "Jim" Allen Stinson Sr., 72, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born Jan. 14, 1947 in Winchester, the son of the late Allen and Delpha (Eldridge) Stinson.

Jim was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene and a 1965 graduate of Hillsboro High School. He retired from the Kroger Company in 2002 where he was dairy manager at the Blanchester store. He was a member of the Hillsboro Tractor Club and the Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club in Piketon.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Stinson, whom he married Aug. 1, 1969; two sons, James (Teresa) Stinson Jr. of Xenia and Lawrence Stinson of Hillsboro; one brother, John (Carol) Stinson of Waynesville; two brothers-in-law, Frank (Cindy) Black and Donald Black, both of Hillsboro; one uncle, William Stinson of Norfolk, Va; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Stinson; his mother, Delpha Stinson; his grandparents, several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the church with Pastor Tom Zile officiating. Burial will follow services Saturday, March 23 in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.