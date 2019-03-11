James "Dink" Calhoun, 56 of Washington C.H., formerly of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born April 7, 1962 in Greenfield, the son of James E. and Linda (Brill) Calhoun.

He was a member of The Gathering Place in Washington C.H., a former member of the Greenfield Masonic Lodge, and a 1980 graduate of E.L. McClain High School. He retired from the Ross County Sheriff Department where he was a major over the U.S. 23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force. He served on the Greenfield Police Department from 1984 until 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Nolan) Calhoun, whom he married May 28, 1988; one daughter, Abbey (Bryant) Staats of Greenfield; one son, Brycon James A. (Bethany) Calhoun of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Gabe and Cohen Watson, Harper Staats, and Connor and Owen Calhoun; mother, Linda Williams of Greenfield; one brother, Brad (April) Calhoun of Greenfield; one sister-in-law, Brandy (Richie) Black of Greenfield; two brothers-in-law, Paul (Jana) Nolan of St. Louis, Mo. and Phil (Sarai) Arruda of Washington C.H.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews including Ava and Joey Calhoun, Matt (Sara) Nolan, Nikki (Jeff) Stroud, and Hunter, Fisher and Brooke Black; mother-in-law and father-in-law, LaVerne and Michael Hughes of Washington C.H.; and two aunts, Susie Calhoun Meredith of Greenfield and Romaine Calhoun of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Calhoun; grandmothers, Imogene Calhoun, Juanita Lutz and Martha Nolan; four uncles, Charlie, Bill, John and Robert Calhoun; two aunts, Mildred Wiliamson and Betty Penwell; father-in-law, Larry Nolan; and his father, James Calhoun.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating and cremation to follow. Food and fellowship will be offered at the Greenfield Eagles following the service.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.